ST. MARYS - Donald R. Resch Sr., 80, of 1408 Million Dollar Highway, Kersey, died on Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1939, a son of the late Joseph and Martha Raffeiner Resch.
On June 1, 1963 in St. Marys Church, he married Dolores Selle Resch, who survives.
Don was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of St. Marys Church. He retired from Stackpole Carbon Company after many years of service. He especially enjoyed being outside, and could often be found riding his 4-wheeler. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He had a penchant for woodworking, and he enjoyed gifting his creations to his family and friends. He also enjoyed taking and sharing photographs, lovingly dubbed "Mr. Fuji" by his family.
In addition to his wife of more than 56 years, Dolores Selle Resch, he is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Dan "Camel") Fritz of St. Marys; by one son, Donald "Butch" (Shelly) Resch Jr. of Kersey; and by one grandson, Daniel Fritz. He is also survived by his twin sister, Donna Cribbs of Kersey, and two sisters-in-law; Margaret Resch of Kersey and Janet Resch of St. Marys, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Joseph Resch, and by one sister, Marilyn Wennin.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the gathering space at St. Boniface Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, with the Rev. Ross Miceli, pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019