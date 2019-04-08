Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Schneider. View Sign

ST. MARYS - Donald J. "Chick" Schneider, 84, of 120 Poplar Road, St. Marys, died at his home on Saturday (April 6, 2019) surrounded by his family following a brief illness.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1934, in St. Marys, a son of the late George and Margaret Geyer Schneider.

On July 19, 1958, in St. Marys Church, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Gahr Schneider, who survives of St. Marys.

Don was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Central High School, class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 and was a member of Queen of the World Church. He retired from Keystone after more than 44 years of service. Throughout the years and after retirement, he worked additional jobs at the Country Club, where he was known for his cocktail-making skills, and at Straub Brewery and Elcam. The most important thing to Don was his family, and he will always be remembered for the cookies he regularly made for his grandchildren. He enjoyed listening to music and could often be found outside taking care of his lawn.

In addition to his wife of more than 60 years, JoAnn Gahr Schneider, he is survived by two daughters, Amy (John) Dougherty of Bethel Park and their two children, Melissa (Brad) Weinbaum and Matt (Emily) Dougherty; and Lynn (Frank) Distler of Welliston, Vt., and their three children, Mara (Grey) Bates, Rachel and Alec Distler; three sons, Dan (Carla) Schneide of St. Marys and their two children, Kyle and Nicole Schneider; Chris (Chrissie) Schneider of St. Marys and their three children, Tom, Sam and Carli Schneider; and George (LeAnne) Schneider of St. Marys and their two children, Hannah and Brady Schneider; as well as by two great-grandchildren, John Dougherty and Lana Bates. He is also survived by a brother, Norman "Boo" (Anna) Schneider of St. Marys; a sister, Hilda Kronenwetter in New Jersey; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig Schneider in 2013; four brothers, Robert, George, James, and Lawrence Schneider; and by five sisters, Alice Schneider, Frances Burfield, Edna Wagner, Margaret "Bugs" Eckert, and Theresa Gier.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald J. Schneider will be celebrated at noon Tuesday at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, pastor, and the Rev. Michael Ferrick concelebrating.

Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice, Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at

151 North Michael Street

St. Marys , PA 15857

