KANE - Donald E. Schreiber, 85, of Township Line Road near Kane, formerly of Lancaster, died Saturday evening, (May 25, 2019) at his home.
Born June 4, 1933 in Elstonville, he was the son of Robert and Eva Ober Schreiber. On February 26, 1950 in Manheim, he married the former Joanne Landis, who died in 2002.
Don was an auto detailer and salesman for his father's business, Schreiber's New and Used Cars in Salunga, then, in 1971 along with his son, opened Don & Bob's Auto Sales. He retired in 1993.
Surviving are daughters Karen (Mel) Miller of Kane, the rev. Debra Schreiber of Lancaster and Candy Schreiber of Kane; sons Robert D. (Sharon) Schreiber of Lancaster, Don E. Schreiber II of Harrisburg and Corey D. Schreiber of Kane; sisters Gloria Hertzler and Judy Knepp, both of Lancaster; grandchildren Matthew, Patrick, Allison, Hillary and Jessica, and great grandchildren Isaya, Taylor, Elliott, Ada, Leyton, Ruby, Benny, Christopher and Jillian.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 until 8 pm at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane, and may attend a service at 11 am on Friday at the First United Methodist Church of Kane with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Gibbs Hill Cemetery, Ludlow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.
Published in The Bradford Era on May 28, 2019