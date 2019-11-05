|
SMETHPORT - It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Lee Switzer Sr., announces his passing and has entered into peace on Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019).
He was born June 6, 1937, in Warren, a son of Carl and Anna Smith Switzer.
On Sept. 5, 1959, in St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, he married Constance Ann Nick, who survives.
Don attended Bradford schools and worked as a welder at Quaker State Refinery in Farmers Valley for 36 years before retiring in 1999. After retirement, he drove the ATA Bus which he valued greatly, especially because he could help people with special needs.
Don was a member of St. Elizabeth Church of Smethport, where he was an usher for many years. He also ushered at St. Francis Church in Bradford. He was a member of the Rew Fire Department where he was an E.M.T. He was a Rew Little League coach and belonged to the Mount Alton Beagle Club.
Don was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and playing cards.
He will be missed forever by his wife and best friend, Connie, of 60 years.
He will be fondly remembered by his six children, daughter Lisa Anne Switzer of Denver, Colo.; five sons, Donald "Lee," Jr., (Debbie) Switzer, of Chesterfield, Va., Jeffrey L. (Jodi) Switzer of Aiken, Robin A. (Mary) Switzer of North Andover, Mass., Gregory M. (Tammy) Switzer of Palmyra, Va. and Brent S. (Angela) Switzer of Bradford; his 16 grandchildren who called him Poppy, Rachael Mary, Ian, Paige, Katlyn, Christopher, Matthew, Joshua, Juston, Littney, Katie, Ryan, Zachary, Nickolas, Corinne, Tyler and Emily; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by one sister, Joan (Don) Nelson of Smethport and one brother, Craig Switzer of Eldred, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Switzer, and one sister, Norma Jean.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Smethport, with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Elizabeth Church, 307 Franklin St., Smethport, PA 16749 or a .
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019