KANE - Donald G. Warren, 92, of 6 Hill St. in Mount Jewett, formerly of New Castle, died Monday morning (June 3, 2019) at Lakeview Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Smethport.
Born April 17, 1927, in Hillsville, he was the son of John and Elma Minutello Warren. On April 18, 1981, in Port Allegany, he married the former Arlene M. Paulson, who survives.
Don served in World War II in the US Navy as a Seaman 2nd Class, receiving both the Pacific and American Theater Ribbons and the Victory Medal. He worked for M & M Trucking in Bessemer, then, after moving to Mount Jewett in 1972, co-owned D&D Builders for many years, owned the Commercial Hotel in the early 1970s, the Mount Jewett Snow Dome and the Seneca Hunting Lodge in Lantz Corners.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mount Jewett, was a two-time past-commander of the American Legion #638 in Bessemer, commander of VFW #6347 and American Legion #574 in Mount Jewett multiple times, and past president of the Mount Jewett Sportsmen's Club. He was instrumental in the building of both the Mount Jewett Veterans Memorial Club and the Legion Baseball Field, both in Mount Jewett.
Surviving are two sons, Donald F. (Janet) Warren of Mount Jewett and John (Phyllis) Warren of New Castle; two daughters, Linda (Gene Snyder) Matteo of New Castle and Pamela (Kevin) Newton of Rew; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are brothers Chuck and Junior Warren.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane, and may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Nebo Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Jewett Veterans Memorial Club, 61 East Main Street, Mount Jewett, PA 16740.
Published in The Bradford Era on June 5, 2019