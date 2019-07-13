Donna M. Bullock, 89, formerly of 16 Julie Lane, Bradford, passed away Thursday (July 11, 2019) at Bradford Manor.
Born Jan. 1, 1930, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Helen A. Kloss Bridge. She was a 1948 graduate of Bradford High School.
On July 1, 1950, in Bradford, she married Donald S. Bullock, who died May 14, 1995.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church. She enjoyed gardening and watering her flowers, but her greatest joy came from being with her family especially her grandchildren.
Donna was employed at Georgia Pacific for over 40 years, retiring in 1990. In retirement she worked part time in the cafeteria at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Surviving is one daughter, Tammy (Jerry) Pattison of Bradford; three grandchildren, Marissa Sue (John) Golden of Bradford, and Brianna (Kyle) Phelps in Tucson, Ariz, and Donny Pattison of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews including one special nephew, Todd (Sharon) Bridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers Leroy L. "Willie" Bridge and Norbert "Jack" Bridge.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., South Avenue, where a prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project, 2319 Valley View Drive, Allegany, N.Y. 14706.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on July 13, 2019