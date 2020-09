Or Copy this URL to Share



ELDRED - Donna D. Campbell, 76, of Slack Hollow, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at the residence of her daughter in Marysville, following a long illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. A complete obituary will be in the Friday edition of the paper.



