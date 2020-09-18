ELDRED - Donna D. Campbell, 76, of Slack Hollow, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at the residence of her daughter in Marysville, Pa., following a long illness.
Born on Nov. 8, 1943, in St. Marys, she was a daughter of Clifford and Katherine Neff Stuckey. Her first marriage was to Bernard Henning of Port Allegany. On March 10, 1979 in the Eldred United Methodist Church, she married Michael "Sandy" Campbell, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2012. Sandy was her soul mate and she was devastated upon his untimely death. The following years were difficult for her, but she was supported by all her friends, family and extended family.
Donna was a 1961 graduate of the Austin High School and had resided on Slack Hollow since 1978. She had been employed by the Ethan Allen Co. in Eldred for 35 years until the plant closed in 2009, and that was one of the saddest days of her life to leave her surrogate family that she loved and cherished. Donna had attended the Eldred United Methodist Church for 50 years and was a former Sunday School teacher. She was a past Girl Scout and Brownie Leader, past PTO president and a member of the American Legion Post 887 Auxiliary.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors taking care of her property, mowing her lawn and keeping it tidy was a passion of hers. She also loved taking care of the neighborhood "kids." Donna was always available to help anyone out no matter the situation. She truly loved them all as if they were her own. She enjoyed life and all the friends that she met along the way.
Surviving are two sons, Bernard (Lorie) Henning and Brian (Julie) Henning and a daughter, Pastor Jackie Condon; and many grandchildren; stepsons, Scott Campbell, Craig (Heidi) Campbell; and stepdaughters, Lisa (Kim) Corbin and Kimberly Campbell; two brothers, Clifford (Jeanne) Stuckey and Ronald (Robin) Stuckey; two sisters, Thelma (James) Emigh and Sandra Fowler.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Dixie Ripple in 2007.
Friends may call today at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, from 3 until 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at the Eldred United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with visitation prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. The Rev. James Cannistraci, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Masks will be required at the funeral home and at the church.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com