Donna L. Conner Capparelli, formerly of Smethport, passed away on Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) in New Port Richey, Fla.
Born on Jan. 15, 1959, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Clifford Conner Sr. and Joyce Bradford Jenkins. She attended Smethport schools.
Donna is survived by her son Bradly (Amy) Button of Hudson, Fla.; daughter Nicole Button of New Port Richey, Fla.; three grandsons Chase Button, Brandon and Daniel Williams; seven brothers, Clifford (Regina) Conner Jr., Brian (Carol) Conner, Christopher (Vickey) Conner, and Kevin Conner, all from Ormsby, Andy Conner of Kane, Clair Jenkins and Michael (Christina) Bailey of Lexington, S.C.; three sisters, Joyce Butters, Billie Jo Conner, both of Bradford, and Tammy Rodebaugh of Dublin; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Donna's burial will be held in the McKean Memorial Park at a later date.
Obituary was submitted by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com