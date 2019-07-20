KANE - Donna Lee Ely, 79, of 6951 Route 6, Kane, passed away Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Ely was born Jan. 13, 1940, in James City, a daughter of John and Florence Loeffler Terry. On May 1, 1965, in St Callistus Church, she married Raymond A. Ely, who passed away Feb. 15, 2018.

A lifelong resident of the area, Mrs. Ely had worked at Houston Electronics. She was a member of St. Callistus Church and the North Central Pennsylvania Slovenian Polka Boosters and was actively involved with her grandchildren's sports and activities and loved playing bingo.

Surviving are three daughters; Maria (Kevin) Kelly of Bradford, Tricia (John) Bucci of Greenville, S.C., and Veronica Westerburg of Kane; a son, Scott (Kellie) Ely of Kane; five granddaughters, Ashlyn Kelly, Julia Bucci, Grace Bucci, Emma Ely and Sara Ely; six grandsons, Alex Kelly, Luke Ely, Cody Ely, Jacob Westerburg, Justin Westerburg and Benjamin Westerburg; a great-granddaughter, Esmay Johnson Westerburg; two sisters, Virginia Olmstead of Lewistown and Joanne Snyder of Kane; a brother, Bill (Dorothy) Terry of St. Marys; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Delores Andrews, Rita Jubon, Patricia Erickson and Constance Spetic; and two brothers, John Terry and Norbert Terry.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc., 151 Greeves St., Kane, where a prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St Callistus Church with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St Callistus Cemetery.

Memorials if desired may be made to St Callistus Church, 342 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735 or a . Published in The Bradford Era from July 20 to July 24, 2019