Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St Callistus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Ely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Ely


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Ely Obituary
KANE - Donna Lee Ely, 79, of 6951 Route 6, Kane, passed away Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh.
Mrs. Ely was born Jan. 13, 1940, in James City, a daughter of John and Florence Loeffler Terry. On May 1, 1965, in St Callistus Church, she married Raymond A. Ely, who passed away Feb. 15, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the area, Mrs. Ely had worked at Houston Electronics. She was a member of St. Callistus Church and the North Central Pennsylvania Slovenian Polka Boosters and was actively involved with her grandchildren's sports and activities and loved playing bingo.
Surviving are three daughters; Maria (Kevin) Kelly of Bradford, Tricia (John) Bucci of Greenville, S.C., and Veronica Westerburg of Kane; a son, Scott (Kellie) Ely of Kane; five granddaughters, Ashlyn Kelly, Julia Bucci, Grace Bucci, Emma Ely and Sara Ely; six grandsons, Alex Kelly, Luke Ely, Cody Ely, Jacob Westerburg, Justin Westerburg and Benjamin Westerburg; a great-granddaughter, Esmay Johnson Westerburg; two sisters, Virginia Olmstead of Lewistown and Joanne Snyder of Kane; a brother, Bill (Dorothy) Terry of St. Marys; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Delores Andrews, Rita Jubon, Patricia Erickson and Constance Spetic; and two brothers, John Terry and Norbert Terry.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc., 151 Greeves St., Kane, where a prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St Callistus Church with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St Callistus Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to St Callistus Church, 342 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735 or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from July 20 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now