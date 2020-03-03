|
Donna C. Mahon, 82, of Coudersport, passed away Sunday (March 1, 2020) at UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Long Term Care, Coudersport.
Donna was born on Nov. 5, 1937, in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Emory E. and Lillian E. Blow Pepper. She married Russell L. Mahon on Jan. 8, 1956, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Coudersport. They celebrated 60 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 6, 2016.
Donna worked for 30+ years at the Potter Leader Enterprise in various positions, mostly in the typesetting department. She enjoyed taking care of her home and family. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and over the years had made many sweaters. She also enjoyed music, baking, canning, reading, crossword puzzles and keeping the family tree. Along with her husband, Russell, they continued the family tradition of Sunday family dinners. Earlier in life she enjoyed camping with her husband.
Donna is survived by two sons, David A. (Dawn) Mahon of Coudersport and Russell T. "Tim" Mahon of Erie; two daughters, Russina Lynn (Gary) Francis of Coudersport and Valerie Mahon-Mosch of Palm Coast, Fla.; a sister, Jean Crosby of Sylvania, Ohio; grandchildren, Amber (Michael Lowery) Kline, Tyler Mosch, Angie (Charlie Walkowiak) Francis, Brenna (Phil) Ricci, Lindsey Francis and Colin Mahon; and a great grandson, Corey Lowery.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Mahon; brothers, Alfred, Milford, Francis, Leon, Emory Jr., Robert and Monte Pepper; and a sister, Carolyn Owens.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Donna's life on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, with a funeral service to follow with Rev. John Kallerson officiating. A burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Donna's name be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020