SMETHPORT - Donna J. Runner, 62, of Bradford, formerly of Oil City, died Thursday (Feb. 14, 2019) in the Bradford Manor, Bradford.
She was born Jan. 5, 1957, in Bradford, a daughter of Collin and Jean E. Lehman Parris Sr. In 1982, in West Virginia, she married Hugh Runner Jr., who died on May 5, 2017.
Mrs. Runner was a homemaker tending to the needs of her family.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, or just having fun outdoors. She was a member of the Full Gospel Church of Pleasantville.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky (Venessa) James, and Hugh Runner III, both of Oil City, and Steven (Kassandra) James of Eldred; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one brother, Collin H. Parris Jr. of Seneca; four sisters, Betty Crusan of Rouseville, Mary Traphagen of Bradford, Dorothy "Duff" (Mark VanGorder Jr.) Walton of Smethport, and Carol (Arthur) Jackson of Moreauville, La.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra King, and nephew, Ricky King Jr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Benjamin McCauley, pastor of the Full Gospel Church of Pleasantville, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Full Gospel Church of Pleasantville. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Published in The Bradford Era on Feb. 18, 2019