Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Dora Barger


1940 - 2019
Dora Barger Obituary
Dora H. Barger, 78, of 6300 Limestone Run Road, Limestone, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence.
Born Nov. 21, 1940, in Bubesheim, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Franz and Marie Chmitorz Kahler. She graduated from high school in Germany.
Dora married Frank I. Barger, the love of her life, who preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2008.
Dora had been employed at Airco Speer, Case Cutlery, Bush Industries, and prior to retiring was head of housekeeping at Bradford Manor. Her most rewarding job in life was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was a former member of St. Patrick Church in Limestone.
Surviving are four daughters, Liane (Herbert) Schwegler of Offingen, Germany, Debby (Jerry Spindler) Boser of Limestone, Marie (the late Murrey) Franco of Bradford, and Kristy Drabant of Bradford; one sister, Anni (Eugen) Han of Zusmarshausen, Germany; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and one sister.
Family will receive friends on Friday Sept. 6, 2019, from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck­ Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Mariusz Siehart, pastor of Our Lady of Peace in Salamanca, N.Y., officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Limestone.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019
