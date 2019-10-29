|
|
|
ELDRED - Doris M. Berg, 81, of Edson Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) in the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and surrounded by her loving family.
Friends may call on Friday (Nov. 1st, 2019) at the First Church of God, Eldred from 2 to 3 p.m., at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Jim Kazimer, pastor of the church, officiating.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019