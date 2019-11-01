Home

Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Church of God
Eldred, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
First Church of God
Eldred, PA
View Map
1938 - 2019
Doris Berg Obituary
ELDRED - Doris M. Berg, 81, of Edson Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) in the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 9, 1938, in Keating Summit, she was a daughter of Alvin and Larene Pears Card. On June 15, 1957, in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Olean, she married Carl H. Berg Jr., who passed away on July 18, 2016.
Mrs. Berg was a 1957 graduate of Williamson Jr.- Sr. High School. She was very proud to be a homemaker, and loved caring for her family. She enjoyed gardening and riding her bicycle in her younger years, and loved going camping with the family.
Doris was a longtime member of the First Church of God, Eldred.
Surviving are three sons, Michael (Jean) Berg of Covington, Ky., Dennis Berg of Eldred, and Eric Berg of Radford, Va.; a daughter, Sharon Hodgdon of Bradford; thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Kathryn Spotts of Eldred.
In addition to her husband of fifty-nine years, she was preceded in death by her son, Carl H. Berg III on June 14, 2014, and three siblings, Sanford, Joseph and Joyce Card.
Friends may call on Friday (Nov. 1st, 2019) at the 1st Church of God, Eldred, where visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Kazimer, pastor of the church, officiating. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 1st Church of God, Eldred or to .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019
