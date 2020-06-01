ROULETTE - Doris A. Card, 96, of Roulette, passed away on Thursday (May 28, 2020) at her home in Roulette.
She was born May 14, 1924, in Seven Bridges, a daughter of Leon and Ruth Davey Chase. In 1940, she married Michael N. Card, who died July 19, 2010.
Doris had worked for Pittsburgh-Corning of Port Allegany. She also worked in various other positions throughout her life.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, crossword puzzles, word searches, and was a great baker. She was gifted with a "green thumb" when it came to gardening.
She is survived by six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren; a special niece, Colleen DeBoer of Roulette, along with many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Raymond Card in 2015 and Phillip Card in 1996; three brothers and two sisters.
At Doris' request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Card Creek Cemetery, Roulette.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Roulette Fire Department, Potter County Hospice, or To Fill-A-Backpack of Roulette. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era on Jun. 1, 2020.