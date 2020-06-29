Doris Sprengle
1944 - 2020
HAZEL HURST - Doris B. Sprengle, 75, of Hazel Hurst, died Tuesday (June 23, 2020) in the Lutheran Home at Kane.
She was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Philadelphia, a daughter of Merle G. and Mary Ruth Balcombe Connor. On Dec. 6 1969, in Clayton, N.J., she married Donald G. Sprengle, who died Feb. 27, 2018.
Mrs. Sprengle was a 1962 graduate of Clayton (N.J.) High School. She worked at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital for 10 years, then for Elmer Hospital in Elmer, N.J., for 13 years. Mrs. Sprengle was a receptionist for Cardio-Vascular Associates in Clayton, N.J., for 21 years.
She is survived by one son, David Sprengle of Hazel Hurst; one brother, Gary Connor of Sicklersville, N.J.; and two sisters, Patricia (Harry) Hicks of Smethport and Irene (Dan) Gendron of Cherry Hill, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Joann Piatko officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Humane Society or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
