YOUNGSVILLE - Dorothy Ann Keeney, 82, of Warren, passed away Thursday (April 18, 2019) surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born to George M. and Frances A. Kresse Wurstner, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 1936.

She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. Holidays and special gatherings were two of her favorite things. She loved sitting in the warm sunshine of her porch, attending many performances at the Library Theatre, and attending her children and grandchildren's events.

Dorothy and her husband of 65 years, Earl J. Keeney Sr., were lifelong travelers, and some of their favorite locations were to Quebec, Florida, Thousand Islands, Niagara Falls, Nova Scotia, Gettysburg, and Galeton/Wellsboro in Pennsylvania.

She was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved attending to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, planning family gatherings and events, and all the other things attendant with being a mother and grandmother.

Her working career was spent in retail and the restaurant industry. Some of her notable places of employment included: Sears in Buffalo, N.Y.; Avenue Pizzeria in Buffalo; Sterling Drugstore in Bradford; Nichol's Department Store in Hornell, N.Y.; Red Carpet Restaurant in Williamsville, N.Y.; and the Lunch Box at the Warren Mall in Warren, Pa. She retired as a merchandiser for greeting cards in Warren.

Dorothy was a member of the Mad Hatters Red Hat Society, St Joseph's Altar Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, and several Welcome Wagons and bowling leagues. She appeared on the PBS cooking show "C is for Chicken" for her award-winning Greek Chicken recipe.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her children Earl Jr. (Thalia) Keeney of Warren; Debi (Gary) Wert of Warren; Ron (Becca) Keeney, of Warren; Kathy Close of Warren; Dale (Diane) Keeney of Russell; nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her stepmother, Margaret Collins Wurstner.

A gathering honoring Dorothy will be held at 10 a.m. on April 26, at Meyer Hall in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Warren, followed immediately by a Mass and memorial service at 11 a.m., to be conducted by pastor Rev. Richard Tomasone.

The family suggests memorial donations to Struthers Library Theater or the .

