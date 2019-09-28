Home

Coppersmith-Condon Funeral Home
6 West 6th Street
Emporium, PA 15834
(814) 486-3710
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Dorothy Lewis


1943 - 2019
Dorothy Lewis Obituary
EMPORIUM - Dorothy B. Lewis, 96, died Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) in her home.
Born Nov. 8, 1922, in Shippen Township, she was the daughter of Floyd and Anna May Moon Barton. On Dec. 20, 1943 in Shippen Township, she married Jay Marion Lewis, who died Dec. 7, 1994.
A lifelong Rich Valley resident, Mrs. Lewis was the valedictorian of Emporium High School class of 1939 and went on to graduate from Penn State in 1942.
She was employed for a time in the parts department of Sylvania Electric in Emporium, was a Cameron County elementary teacher for 30 years and eventually retired in 2016 from Lewis & Hockenberry in Shippen Township where she worked in the office since 1984.
Mrs. Lewis was a member of the Rich Valley Wesleyan Church, the Free Methodist Church in Emporium, and also attended the Baptist Church in Emporium and at all three was very active with the youth programs.
Survivors include: one son, David J. (Marti) Lewis of Emporium; two daughters, Elaine M. Lewis of Emporium and Linda (Timothy) Deeks of Lockport, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and also two nieces and one nephew.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lewis was predeceased by a son, Dale Lewis, two brothers and one sister.
Friends will be received in the Coppersmith-Condon Funeral Home, Emporium, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Timothy Deeks, officiating.
Burial will be in Rich Valley Cemetery, Shippen Township.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019
