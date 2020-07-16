1/1
Dorothy Marsh
SMETHPORT - Dorothy E. Marsh, 98, of Crosby, died Tuesday (July 14, 2020) in the Penn Highlands Elk Hospital, St. Marys.
She was born Feb. 15, 1922 in Straight, a daughter of William and Anna Gurnot Cunningham.
Dorothy attended Crosby schools and was employed at Sylvania of Emporium for 31 years before retiring in 1981.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Smethport, Norwich Twp. Fire Dept. Auxiliary, American Legion; John Berg Post #976 Auxiliary of Crosby, the 8 & 40 Club, VFW Post #2497 of Smethport Auxiliary, and Sylvania Quarter Century Club.
She is survived by two sons: Charles Marsh of Arizona and Robert Marsh of Crosby; one daughter: Fran Kinney of Smethport; two grandchildren: Lisa Orndoff and Brian Davis; along with several more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Koskoski; three brothers: John, Charles and Richard Cunningham; and two sisters: Mary Bennett and Virginia Segulin.
At Dorothy's request, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday at St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Smethport. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
