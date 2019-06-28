ELDRED - Dorothy G. "Gail" Marvin, 83, of the Windfall Road, passed away on Wednesday (June 26, 2019) in the Buffalo (N.Y.) General Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on May 8, 1936, in Otto Township, she was a daughter of Ernest DuBois and Doris Mae Johnston DuBois Little. She had attended Otto Township schools and was a lifelong resident of Windfall. She had been employed in several factories in the area including Speer Resistor on Bradford and AVX in Olean, N.Y., but had spent most of her career in health care as a personal care provider.
She enjoyed crocheting and making crafts and selling them at shows, and she was an avid Bingo player. Gail was a very caring and giving person always helping family and friends.
Surviving is her longtime companion since 1988, Bernard Hammond of Windfall; one son, Steven Hardway of Eldred; three daughters, Doris Marvin of Bradford, Joyce Dixon of Franklinville, N.Y., and Jean (John) Buchholz of Rew; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Roland "Jim" (Shirley) DuBois, and a sister, Charlotte "Pudge" DuBois, both in Oregon.
Gail was preceded in death by three sons, Ernest J. "Jimmy" Hardway in 2017, and William Hardway in 1959 and Mark Hardway in 1963.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. today at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the Rev. Frank Hill, officiating. Burial will follow in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 28 to July 5, 2019