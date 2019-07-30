|
|
Dorothy L. Young, 97, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Sept. 11, 1921, in Pittsburgh, she was a son of the late Robert D. and Jane Winter Lord.
She graduated from Peabody High School in 1938, and Duff's Iron City Business College in Pittsburgh, in 1940.
On Oct. 23, 1954 in Bradford, she married Harry K. Young, who died June 30, 1999.
Dorothy worked as an executive secretary at Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh, Feldmount Oil and retired from Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, YWCA, American Red Cross, Bradford Hospital Auxiliary, the Bradford Ecumenical Home Auxiliary, TOPS #16, Bradford Christian Women's Club, St. Francis 50 Plus Group, Women's Literary Club, Red Hats, and she was a Charter Member of the Triangle Club of Bradford.
Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Polly Ann Parnell of Chicago; one niece that was like a second daughter, Susan (Tom) Teudhope, of Girard; one daughter-in-law, Norene Young, of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, including Pamela (Cyril) Emerson and Patrick Franco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Terry K. Young, and nephew, Steven Burt.
Friends may call on Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Klouw officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019