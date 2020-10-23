Dorwin Knapp

PORT ALLEGANY - Dorwin D. Knapp, 89, of Route 155, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) in his home, surrounded by his family.
Born Dec. 21, 1930, in Liberty Township, he was a son of Edward M. and Evelyne E. Bailey Knapp. On June 4, 1956, in Port Allegany, he married Maxine V. Minard, who survives. They were married 64 years.
Dorwin had been employed with Wyman Chemical Co. formerly of Port Allegany, Olean Tile Co., Olean, N.Y., and most recent with Pierce Glass Co. of Port Allegany, before his retirement.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the US Army.
Dorwin was a member of Grace Chapel Fellowship, Farmers Valley.
He guided and encouraged all his sons in their scouting programs. Each son achieved Eagle Scout, in the Boy Scouts of America.
Surviving are four sons, Duran D. (Peggy) Knapp of Coudersport, Darcy W. (Laurie) Knapp of Port Allegany, Darin J. (Jane) Knapp of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Danylee M. (Crystal Tanner) Knapp of Smethport; eight grandchildren: Steven S. Knapp, Jarod M. (Moriah) Knapp, Eli C. (Lauren) Knapp, Chelsie L. Knapp, Brandy C. (Brian) Benson, Tara J. Knapp, Jacob M. Knapp, and Hannah L. Knapp; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Delancy E. Knapp, two brothers, Edward and Richard Knapp; and a sister, Rosalee "Rosie" Lewis.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) in Grace Chapel Fellowship, Farmers Valley, where a private funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Stauffer, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Knapp Family Cemetery, Port Allegany.
The Port Allegany Honor Guard will conduct a military service immediately following the funeral service at the church.
Due to the pandemic conditions, friends & family are to recognize social distancing and wearing a mask.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
