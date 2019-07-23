ST. MARYS - Douglas J. Foster, 62, of 234 Pearl Road, St. Marys, PA, died doing what he loved most on Sunday, (July 21, 2019) at Laurel Run Reservoir after a good day of fishing with his son-in-law.

He was born on June 3, 1957 in St. Marys, a son of the late George R. Foster and Cecilia Lenze Foster, who survives of St. Marys. On May 26, 1983, he married the love of his life, Jodi VanAlstine Foster, who also survives.

Doug was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of St. Marys High School, class of 1976. He had been employed for more than 40 years at Keystone Powdered Metal Company and was also a member of St. Marys Church.

A friend to all and dearly loved by everyone who met him, Doug greatly enjoyed spending time with his dogs and was an avid geocacher. His passion was Civil War reenactments, and he was a proud member of the 42nd PA Bucktails Volunteer Reserve Corps, serving in Elk County 1st Rifles Corps, Company G. He was also a local artist who was known for his Bubba Beer Nut t-shirts that he made for his family and friends. He was a member of the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club and he enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

In addition to his mother, Cecelia Foster, and his wife of more than 36 years, Jodi VanAlstine Foster, he is survived by two sons; Derek (Sheila) Foster of Mt. Holly Springs, Brandon (Caroline) Foster of Sacramento, CA, and by one daughter; Morgan (Devin) Lichtenfels of St. Marys. He is also survived by two brothers; Colin (Judy) Foster and Roland Foster, both of Virginia, by one sister; Lorena Foster of St. Marys, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his mother-in-law; Phyllis VanAlstine, and sisters and brothers-in-law; Kay Caskey, Chuck (Lisa) VanAlstine, Dawn (John) Vogt, Lesa (Chris) Hanes, John (Kim) VanAlstine, Gloria (Terry) Forster and Ginny (Mark) Schreiber.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Foster in 1993, a brother, Lee Foster in 1984, and by a nephew, David Caskey in 2001.

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Douglas J. Foster will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Bucktails or to the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com Published in The Bradford Era from July 23 to July 30, 2019