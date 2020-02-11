Home

Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Doyle Harris Obituary
Doyle F. Harris, 72, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at his home.
He was born on June 3, 1947, in Kane, a son of the late Jesse and Erma Raught Harris.
He was a graduate of the Smethport Area High School and he attended the Elim Bible College, Lima, N.Y.
Doyle was an avid fisherman and he volunteered for several years with the Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his companion of fifteen years, Kimberly Brocius of Bradford; two sons, Anthony Harris of Bradford and Noel Harris of Tampa, Fla.; two daughters, Melissa Harris of Waverly, N.Y. and Amy Bean of Duncansville; two sisters, Arlene Lewis of Weirton, W.Va. and Barbara Gorby of Bradford; one brother, Gayle Harris of Hookstown; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Grimes and Louise Morrison, and one half brother, Robert Harris.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020
