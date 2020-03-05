|
|
Doyle F. Harris, 72, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at his home.
He was born on June 3, 1947, in Kane, a son of the late Jesse and Erma Raught Harris.
He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Kimberly Brocious of Bradford; two sons,
Anthony Harris of Bradford and Noel Harris of Tampa, Fla.; two daughters, Melissa Harris of
Waverly, N.Y. and Amy Bean of Duncansville; two sisters, Arlene Lewis of Weirton, W.Va. and
Barbara Gorby of Bradford; one brother, Gayle Harris of Hookstown; and several grandchildren,
nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Grimes and
Louise Morrison, and one half brother, Robert Harris.
A memorial service for Doyle will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 385 East Main Street, Bradford. Light food and drinks to be served after the service.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020