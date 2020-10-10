1/1
Duane Shine
1946 - 2020
WILLOW GROVE - Duane "Dan" G. Shine, 74, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, of Phoenixville, formerly Bradford, passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with dementia, at Phoenixville Hospital.
Born July 6, 1946, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Clifford and Gloria Collins Shine. Dan was a 1965 graduate of Bradford High School, and a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was an avid musician, and played lead guitar in the Navy and many bands.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Gertrude "Trudy" Shine, are three sons, Paul Shine of Whitehall, Greg Shine of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Troy (Heather) Shine of Phoenixville; one grandson, Jaden Shine, and two granddaughters, Haley and Emily Shine; and one brother, Larry (Sharon) Shine of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jack D. Shine, who died Oct. 9, 2018, and Terry M. Shine, who died July 3, 2019.
Private services for immediate family will take place at home in Phoenixville. Burial will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
