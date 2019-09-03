|
DUKE CENTER - Dustin J. Blackmon, 31, of Duke Center, passed away on Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019).
Born Nov. 9th, 1987 in Olean, NY, he was a son of Stanley Blackmon and Regina Marino Lawson.
Dustin was a 2006 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and had been a longtime resident of Duke Center.
He had been employed at the Hershey Creamery Company in Harrisburg.
Dustin loved fishing and performing magic tricks, but his biggest love of all was music.
Surviving are his mother; Regina (Timothy) Lawson of Duke Center; three brothers, Jason Gilliland of Poughkeepsie, NY, Brandon Gilliland of Fredonia, NY, and Timothy (Melissa) Lawson of Allegany, NY; a sister, Jamie (Bruce) Wilcox of Eldred; a special paternal aunt, Ann Ide of Bolivar, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Blackmon in Jan. 2018.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred from 4 to 6 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Rick Price officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be made to "Dustin's Fund", care of: Mrs. Regina and Timothy Lawson, P.O. Box 64, Duke Center, PA 16729 to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019