Dustin Crosby
1975 - 2020
PORT ALLEGANY - Dustin A. Crosby, 45, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Tuesday (Oct.13, 2020) in Charlotte, N.C.
He was born Aug. 12,1975, in Olean, N.Y., a son of Kelly J. Mains Ford and Gene A. Crosby. He married Katrina "Kittie" Nichols Crosby, who survives.
Dustin was a graduate of Port Allegany High School, Class of 1993. He was an avid wrestler and football player for the Port Allegany Gators. He loved rescuing animals, traveling, cheering for Notre Dame and the Buffalo Bills.
Dustin is preceeded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents and his Uncle Dennis Crosby.
In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by one son, Tyler Shilling, one sister, Danielle (Matt) Anthony, two brothers Casey (Chalina) Henning and Christopher Crosby, stepfather Judson Ford and sister-in-law Nicky Crosby, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Port Allegany High School Wrestling Team.
A memorial service will be held at Kelly and Judson's home, 716 North Main St., Port Allegany, Pennsylvania 16743 on Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Kelly and Judson's home
