TURTLEPOINT - Earl W. "Bill" Bloss, 65, of Depot Street, passed away Sunday (April 26, 2020) in his brother's home, after a lengthy illness.
Born March 13, 1955, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Willam E. and Ann VanWhy Bloss.
Bill was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1973.
He was employed with Saint-Gobain Containers, Port Allegany, retiring in 2010, with 30 years of service.
He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
Surviving are two brothers, Dennis M. (Jan) Bloss of Port Allegany, Tom P. Bloss of Fort Levenworth, Kan.; a nephew, Michael (Shannon) Kio of Port Allegany, a niece, Cyndi (Bryan) Robie of Madison, Ohio; two grandnephews, Dane (Brianna) Kio of Port Allegany, Nathan Paar of Madison, Ohio; two grandnieces, Serah (Ryan) Kalcher of Chardon, Ohio, Kiersten (Chad) Austin of Eldred; and two great-grandnieces, Avery and Alayna Austin of Eldred.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral and committal services will be held at the convenience of the family, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, due to the existing social pandemic.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Patterson Cancer Center, Second St., Coudersport, PA. 16915, or Port Area Ambulance Service.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020