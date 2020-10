Or Copy this URL to Share

PORT ALLEGANY - Earl F. Doucette, 64, of Church Street, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) in his home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary by the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.



