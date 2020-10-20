Earl Doucette

PORT ALLEGANY - Earl F. Doucette, 64, of Church Street, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) in his home.
Born Dec. 2, 1955, in Central Falls, R.I., he was a son of Joseph A. and Theresa George Doucette. On Dec. 27, 1978, in Pawtucket, R.I., he married Sharon L. Abel, who survives.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the US Marine Corps.
Earl had worked as truck driver with the Garlick Diary Co. of Woonsocket, R.I., and a carpenter with Art Buzzier Construction Co. of Cumberland, R.I., before retiring.
He attended the Chestnut Street Baptist Church of Port Allegany. He was a 10-year member of the Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland, R.I. He enjoyed cabinet making and home remodeling and was a jack of all trades.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharon, are his mother-in-law, Carol D. Abel of Port Allegany; two brothers, Joseph (Paula) Doucette of Woonsocket, R.I., Alfred (Lin) Doucette of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law, Dean Abel.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) in the Chestnut Street Baptist Church, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas J. Cameron, pastor, officiating.
The Port Allegany Honor Guard will conduct a military service immediately following the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
