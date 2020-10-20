1/1
Earl Doucette
PORT ALLEGANY - Earl F. Doucette, 64, of Church Street, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) in his home.
Born Dec. 2, 1955, in Central Falls, R.I., he was a son of Joseph A. and Theresa George Doucette. On Dec. 27, 1978, in Pawtucket, R.I., he married Sharon L. Abel, who survives.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the US Marine Corps.
Earl had worked as truck driver with the Garlick Diary Co. of Woonsocket, R.I., and a carpenter with Art Buzzier Construction Co. of Cumberland, R.I., before retiring.
He attended the Chestnut Street Baptist Church of Port Allegany. He was a 10-year member of the Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland, R.I. He enjoyed cabinet making and home remodeling and was a jack of all trades.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharon, are his mother-in-law, Carol D. Abel of Port Allegany; two brothers, Joseph (Paula) Doucette of Woonsocket, R.I., Alfred (Lin) Doucette of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law, Dean Abel.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) in the Chestnut Street Baptist Church, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas J. Cameron, pastor, officiating.
The Port Allegany Honor Guard will conduct a military service immediately following the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
