|
|
ULYSSES - Earnest H. Briggs Sr., 85, of Lincolnton, N.C., died Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) in the Charles George VA Medical Center, Asheville, N.C.
Born Oct. 17, 1933, in Brookland, he was the son of Earnest and Ethel Trimm Briggs. On Jan. 30, 1952, in Eldred, he married the former Eleanora May Baker, who survives.
A Korean War and Vietnam War Veteran, he served honorably with the US Marine Corps from 1951 – 1955 and 1964 – 1982, retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant. He was employed by the JP Stevens Yarn Factory in Lincolnton and worked as a security guard at Walmart in Lincolnton. Surviving besides his wife, Eleanora, are four children, Linda May (Chris) Longoria, Anna (Sam) Dillard, CeCelia Joan Guillot, and Earnest (Pam) Briggs III; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Albert (Betty) Baker and Charles Baker; two sisters, Cecelia Jean (Jim) Thompson and Beatrice Johanson; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Albert Baker; two sisters, Waneta M. Snyder and Earnestine H. Williams; and two brothers, Billy Baker and Maynard Baker.
Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m., with funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.
Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Ulysses Cemetery, c/o Liz Cowburn, P.O. Box 153, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019