Edith Bigler

PRENTISVALE - Edith M. Bigler, 98, of Prentisvale, passed away on Thursday (June 18, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 14, 1921 in Lewis Run, she was a daughter of Bert and Pearl Potter Sanderson. On May 9, 1942 in Olean, NY, she married John A "Jack" Bigler, who passed away on June 28, 1992. Edith was a 1940 graduate of Otto High School in Duke Center and had resided in Prentivale since 1955. During WWll she was employed at the Eldred Munitions Plant and later for many years in the quality control department at Airco Speer Co. in Bradford and prior to her retirement in 1986 she was employed as a clerk at the JC Penney Co. in Bradford.
She was a former member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Rixford and currently a member of the Eldred United Methodist Church, Edith was a former member of the Keystone Chapter No. 2 OES of Duke Center, she had been active with the Otto-Eldred Alumni Assoc. and the Red Hats of Duke Center and a member of Byllye Lanes bowling leagues. She loved the Holidays and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Donald (Eileen) Bigler of Allegany, NY, and Bill Bigler of Prentisvale, and a daughter-in-Law, Donna Bigler Hilliard of Broadview Heights, OH, six grandchildren, Jeff, Steve, Jeni, Nathan, Kari and Justin and twelve great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by a son, James A. Bigler in 1971, a great grandson, James Bigler in 2020 and three brothers, Rosco "Pete" Sanderson, Robert Sanderson and Jack Sanderson, and a sister, Esther Sanderson
Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Eldred United Methodist Church, with the funeral to follow at 5 p.m., with the Rev. James Cannistraci, pastor, and the Rev. Ernie Perry, pastor of the Sawyer Evangelical Church, co-officiating.
Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville. The family requests that memorials be made to the Otto township Fire Department or the Ambulance Fund, or the church of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Covid-19 precautions are in effect, and masks are required at the church.
Born on Oct. 14, 1921 in Lewis Run, she was a daughter of Bert and Pearl Potter Sanderson. On May 9, 1942 in Olean, NY, she married John A "Jack" Bigler, who passed away on June 28, 1992. Edith was a 1940 graduate of Otto High School in Duke Center and had resided in Prentivale since 1955. During WWll she was employed at the Eldred Munitions Plant and later for many years in the quality control department at Airco Speer Co. in Bradford and prior to her retirement in 1986 she was employed as a clerk at the JC Penney Co. in Bradford.
She was a former member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Rixford and currently a member of the Eldred United Methodist Church, Edith was a former member of the Keystone Chapter No. 2 OES of Duke Center, she had been active with the Otto-Eldred Alumni Assoc. and the Red Hats of Duke Center and a member of Byllye Lanes bowling leagues. She loved the Holidays and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Donald (Eileen) Bigler of Allegany, NY, and Bill Bigler of Prentisvale, and a daughter-in-Law, Donna Bigler Hilliard of Broadview Heights, OH, six grandchildren, Jeff, Steve, Jeni, Nathan, Kari and Justin and twelve great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by a son, James A. Bigler in 1971, a great grandson, James Bigler in 2020 and three brothers, Rosco "Pete" Sanderson, Robert Sanderson and Jack Sanderson, and a sister, Esther Sanderson
Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Eldred United Methodist Church, with the funeral to follow at 5 p.m., with the Rev. James Cannistraci, pastor, and the Rev. Ernie Perry, pastor of the Sawyer Evangelical Church, co-officiating.
Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville. The family requests that memorials be made to the Otto township Fire Department or the Ambulance Fund, or the church of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Covid-19 precautions are in effect, and masks are required at the church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.