Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Covenant Church
Port Allegany, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Russell


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Russell Obituary
SMETHPORT - Edith I. "Edie" Russell, 75, of Bordell Road, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) in the comfort of her home.
Born July 13, 1944, in Deposit, N.Y., she was a daughter of Donald R. and Irene N. Canfield Merrill. On June 24, 1960, in Deposit, she married Donald R. Edwards, who died July 31, 1984. On May 23, 1987, in Honesdale, she married Roy R. Russell, who survives.
She was formerly employed with Valley Offset Printing Co. of Deposit for several years.
Mrs. Russell was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, former member of Deposit Fire Dept. Auxiliary, and volunteered with the Deposit Midget Baseball League.
She enjoyed bird watching, reading, painting ceramics, camping and four wheeling, cooking for her family, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Roy, are two sons, Dennis R. (Michelle) Edwards of Deposit and David R. (Lucy) Edwards of Mechanicsburg; two stepsons, Todd A. Russell of Binghamton, N.Y., and Roy R. Russell Jr. of Sidney, N.Y.; two daughters, Donna R. (David) Holmes of Belmont, N.Y., and Cheryl D. Freer of Port Allegany; three stepdaughters, Tina E. (Scott) Worden of Franklin, N.Y., Lisa R. (Tim) Gould of Brainbridge, N.Y., and Judy B. Holub of Live Oak, Fla.; 29 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Loren (Mary) Merrill of Cocoa, Fla., Mark Sickler of Unadilla, N.Y., and Ronald Sickler of Buffalo, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald; a daughter, Carol Ann Edwards; two brothers, Vernon Merrill and Mitchell Sickler; and two sisters, Connie Bouchoux and Marie Kennard.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday at 11 a.m. (Sept. 14, 2019) in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, with Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor, officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now