SMETHPORT - Edith I. "Edie" Russell, 75, of Bordell Road, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) in the comfort of her home.
Born July 13, 1944, in Deposit, N.Y., she was a daughter of Donald R. and Irene N. Canfield Merrill. On June 24, 1960, in Deposit, she married Donald R. Edwards, who died July 31, 1984. On May 23, 1987, in Honesdale, she married Roy R. Russell, who survives.
She was formerly employed with Valley Offset Printing Co. of Deposit for several years.
Mrs. Russell was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, former member of Deposit Fire Dept. Auxiliary, and volunteered with the Deposit Midget Baseball League.
She enjoyed bird watching, reading, painting ceramics, camping and four wheeling, cooking for her family, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Roy, are two sons, Dennis R. (Michelle) Edwards of Deposit and David R. (Lucy) Edwards of Mechanicsburg; two stepsons, Todd A. Russell of Binghamton, N.Y., and Roy R. Russell Jr. of Sidney, N.Y.; two daughters, Donna R. (David) Holmes of Belmont, N.Y., and Cheryl D. Freer of Port Allegany; three stepdaughters, Tina E. (Scott) Worden of Franklin, N.Y., Lisa R. (Tim) Gould of Brainbridge, N.Y., and Judy B. Holub of Live Oak, Fla.; 29 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Loren (Mary) Merrill of Cocoa, Fla., Mark Sickler of Unadilla, N.Y., and Ronald Sickler of Buffalo, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald; a daughter, Carol Ann Edwards; two brothers, Vernon Merrill and Mitchell Sickler; and two sisters, Connie Bouchoux and Marie Kennard.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday at 11 a.m. (Sept. 14, 2019) in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, with Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor, officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019