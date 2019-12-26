|
|
KANE - Edmond Causer, 82, of 78 East Main St., Mount Jewett, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at his residence.
Born Feb. 5, 1937, in Betula, he was a son of Claude and Jennie Cornelius Causer. On June 25, 1966, in Kane, he married Patricia Stewart who survives.
Edmond had been employed at various times as a service rig operator for Pennzoil, maintenance at Kane Hardwood, the recycling department at the landfill and for Buzard's Garage.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four sons, Christopher Causer of Industry, Stephen Causer of Mount Jewett, Dana Causer of Hazel Hurst and Jamie Causer of Mount Jewett; a daughter, Diane (John Carney) Arthurs of Mount Jewett; a daughter-in-law, Nicole Causer of Kane; three brothers, Claude Causer, Michael Causer and Paul Causer, all of Hazel Hurst; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Causer; four brothers, George, Lavern, Dan and William Causer; and four sisters, Genevieve Lindsey, Jeanetta Thomas, Virginia Causer and Lida Brown.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020