Edna A. Larson, 95, of 653 Seaward Ave., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 21, 1924, in Baltimore, Md., she was a daughter of the late Carl Henry and Margaret Gumpman Wockenfuss.
On Jan. 1, 1953, in Baltimore, Md., she married John R. Larson Sr., who preceded her in death on July 10, 1985.
She attended schools in Baltimore.
Edna was a homemaker and raised her family while traveling the country with her husband who was in the Army and Air Force, they retired to Bradford. She was proud to be a mom, grandma and great-grandma. She enjoyed photography and working on photo albums.
Edna had attended the Faith Baptist Church for many years.
Surviving are four daughters, Linda (Butch) Bartlett of Jamestown, N.Y., Ruth (Todd) Bartlett of Bradford, Brenda (Michael) Bailey of Derrick City, and Carol (Troy) Hoover of Bloomfield, Ind.; one son, John R. (Diane) Larson Jr. of Salamanca, N.Y.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and two sisters.
Friends may call on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, with the Rev. Richard Young officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the , or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020