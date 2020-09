Or Copy this URL to Share

ELDRED - Edna R. Windsor, 76, of Edson Street, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. A complete obituary will follow in a future edition.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store