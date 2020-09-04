Edna Windsor



ELDRED - Edna Rae Barr Windsor, 76, of Edson Street, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 7, 1944, in Bradford, she was a daughter of Robert and Bertha Barr. On Feb. 16, 1962, in the Smethport United Methodist Church, she married Robert D Windsor Sr., who died on Nov. 21, 2014.

Edna was a 1961 graduate of Smethport High School. She loved her graduating class and was active in reunions and friendships that have lasted a lifetime.

She was an LPN for geriatric patients at Lakeview Manor and would retire from Sena-Kean Manor.

Edna's love for her children and grandchildren was seen and felt in many ways including never missing a school function or sporting event. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she also became "Mom" and "Grandma" to many others throughout the years.

Mrs. Windsor was a faithful member of Women of the Moose #2188, Port Allegany and a Past Senior Regent. She was a member of the Phoenix Chapter #15 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Edna was a member of the United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting with all the family and friends receiving hand-made gifts throughout the years. Family Genealogy was a passion for many years. Edna loved music. She sang with her mother and sister for many events.

Travelling was important to Edna and her husband Robert. They enjoyed trips to see family and had a special place in their hearts for their trips to Hawaii.

Surviving are four sons, Robert (Tina) Windsor Jr. of Eldred, Edward (Rebecca) Windsor of Hiram, Ga., Matthew (Yvonne) Windsor of Eldred, and Mark (Stephanie) Windsor of York; 1 daughter, Angelia (Rev. Jay) Tennies of Bradford; 10 grandsons, 7 granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, James Barr, and two sisters, Florence Carter and Ruth Covert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, 2 granddaughters, Rae-Anne Windsor in 2003 and Elizabeth Tennies in 2009; and a brother, Charles Barr.

Friends may call on Tuesday (Sept. 8th, 2020) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Moody Hollow Cemetery, one mile up Moody Hollow Road in Coryville; a canopy and seating will be available. Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church in Bradford, will be officiating and burial will follow the service.

Memorials contributions may be Mooseheart or the Eldred Fire Department.



