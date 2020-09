Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

EMPORIUM - Edward P. Bailey, 48, of Route 46, Emporium, died on Monday afternoon (Sept. 7, 2020) following an ATV accident on Bobby Run Road, Emporium.

Arrangements are under the direction of Barnett Funeral Home Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store