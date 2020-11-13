1/
Edward Boyle Jr.
1949 - 2020
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. - Edward Harrison Boyle Jr., 71 of Surfside Beach, S.C., passed away on Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at his residence.
He was born on June 4, 1949, in Bradford, Pa., to Edward Harrison and Mary Elizabeth Boyle.
"Buck" graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1967 and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in geosciences from Pennsylvania State University in 1975. Prior to attending PSU, he had been drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and served with the 4th Battalion, 18th infantry Division in Berlin, Germany, during 1971-1972.
Upon graduation from PSU he took a position with the Minerals Availability Field Office of the U.S. Bureau of Mines in Denver, Colo., and served with this office from 1975 to 1994. During this time, he was the co-author of seven major Bureau publications of studies on the domestic and foreign copper, chromium, gold, silver and graphite extraction industries as well as making numerous presentations on these subjects. In 1996, he moved to Myrtle Beach to be nearer to his parents and then followed them in 1997 to Surfside Beach from 1997 to 2020. He worked as an associate at the Surfside Beach Walmart store.
Off-and-on, over the years, he was an avid golfer and he considered his two holes-in-one and two sub- 70 rounds as his major accomplishments in the sport. His guitar playing was much less stellar.
He is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Joe) Straub of Blacksburg, Va., and Janette (Steve) Middlebrough of Bradford; two brothers, Robert (Ceil) Boyle of Candler, N.C., and William (Candy) Boyle of O'Fallon, Mo.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews, Andy Middlebrough and Erik Stephens.
Burial will be adjacent to his parents in Hillcrest Cemetery Conway, S.C.
In his feline friend, Penny's honor, donations can be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., 10th Ave. N. Est., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
