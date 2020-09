Or Copy this URL to Share

KEATING SUMMIT - Edward T. Clark, 84, of Keating Summit, passed away peacefully in his family home on Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) in the company of his loving wife, Eleanor Clark.

Funeral arrangements, entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store