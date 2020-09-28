KEATING SUMMIT - Edward T. Clark, 84, of Keating Summit, passed away peacefully in his family home on Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) in the company of his loving wife, Eleanor Clark.
Born on Saturday, Aug. 29, 1936, in Upland, he was the son of Edward Burke Clark and Helen Mae Clark Holloway.
Edward spent his youth in Media. He was a graduate of Media High School, Media. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Folsom, he married Eleanor Carlsen, who survives.
He was a Pennsylvania Conservation Officer for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for 45 years, retiring in Keating Summit. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eleanor Carlsen Clark; one daughter, Sandra L. (Andrew) Spence of Exton; two sons, Edward T. (Phyllis) Clark of Ellicottville, N.Y. and Kenneth W. (Sherry) Clark of Keating Summit; two grandsons, Wesley T. Clark of Columbia, Md., and Benjamin A. Clark of Carlisle; two sisters, Florence "Flossie" Conklin of Rock Hall, Md., and Helen May "Susie" Oliver; and many nieces and nephews.
Edward was predeceased by his parents; and one brother, William D. (Helen) Clark of Dover, Del.
As per Edward's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Edward's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
