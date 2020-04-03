|
|
DUNBAR - Edward Robert Dooner Jr., 64, of Connellsville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Excela Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 25, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Edward and Rosemary Dooner.
He was a metallurgical engineer and owner/operator of Window Fashions by Rhonda in Hilton Head, S.C. from 1989 to 2012.
Surviving are his wife, Rhonda K. Pire Dooner; sons, Tim (Katrina), Dave, Rob (Megan); daughter, Kelly; grandchildren, Nate, Hugh, Mackenzie, Abbey, Kirstin, Gracelynn; great-grandchildren, Avia & Hunter; brothers, Ken (Anna) & Jack (Lisa Hanson, companion); sisters, Kathleen (Michael) and Mary Ellen.
Due to Covid-19, a service will be held at a later date in Hilton Head, S.C.
Arrangements by Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St, Dunbar, PA, 15431.
Contributions suggested to Excela Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 501 West Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601, in Ed's name, or your local chapter of the American Legion. Please share the care of our veterans.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020