SEBASTIAN, Fla. - Edward J. Kroah, 75, of Bradford, Pa., passed away on October 9th, 2020 in Sebastian, Fla.
Edward was born in Bradford to Edward and Genevieve Kroah. He enlisted in the Army, to serve his country but also in part to receive training on the new mainframe computers, a move which set the course of his life. He started at IBM right out of service in Anchorage, Alaska, and moved steadily up the ranks, going from computer technician, to manager and until he finally retired as a regional director. His family valued education and he was very proud to graduate with his MBA from Pepperdine University in the 1980s. He worked for IBM his entire career, and continued to work after retirement for IBM, as well as American Express. He also owned and operated several restaurants.
He spent his later years as a volunteer at the library, especially to help others during tax season. Ed loved music, and after a brief stint in a rock band in his teen years, he continued to play electric guitar as a hobby.
Memorial services are not possible at this time but will be scheduled at a later date. Mr. Kroah will be buried at Sebastian Cemetery.
