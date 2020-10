Or Copy this URL to Share

PORT ALLEGANY - Edward M. Lasher, 72, of Dexter Hollow Road, passed away at Lake View Senior Care on Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020).

Friends may call on Saturday at the First Church of God from 9 until 10 a.m. A memorial service will follow immediately at 10 a.m.

A complete obituary will follow in Friday's edition of the paper.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store