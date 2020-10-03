1/
Edward Lasher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORT ALLEGANY - Edward Michael Lasher, 72, of Dexter Hollow Road, formerly of Denton, Md., passed away on Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at Lake View Senior Care.
Born on April 16, 1948, in Port Allegany, he was the son of Charles and Virginia Balone Lasher. On April 24, 1970 in Denton, Md., he married Juanita Corkell, who passed away on Aug. 5, 1996.
Edward was a 1967 graduate of Smethport High School, and then went on to earn an associate's degree in electronics. Mr. Lasher also served in the Vietnam War as a Radioman 3rd Class. He previously owned and operated a dairy and produce farm while working as a maintenance mechanic in several factories. Edward was an active member of the First Church of God, as a guitarist for the Praise and Worship Team.
He loved music, especially playing the guitar and Euchre. Edward also was an avid Steelers fan, and most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving is one son, Austen Lasher of Denton, Md., and two daughters, Edie and Tammy Lasher of Harrington, Del.; two brothers, Fred (Diane) Lasher of Jacksonville, Fla., and Richard (Cindy) Lasher with whom he resided; one granddaughter, K.C. Lasher of Harrington, Del.; two sisters-in-law, Marguerite Lasher and Linda Lasher.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles "Bud" and John P. Lasher.
Visitation will be Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020), at the First Church of God from 9 until 10 a.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Kazimer.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved