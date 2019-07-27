|
ELDRED - Edward L. Maluchnik, 21, of Slack Hollow Road, passed away on Tuesday (July 23, 2019) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1998, in Coudersport and graduated from Otto-Eldred High School in 2016. He was presently employed by Empereon Marketing in Coudersport in telemarketing.
Edward loved his family, everyone he met and his dog, 'Stormy', and he enjoyed playing video games.
Surviving are his parents, Marsha (Shawn) Whitsell of Eldred; his father, Glenn Maluchnik of Port Allegany; his brother, Cpl. Christopher Maluchnik, serving with the U.S. Marine Corps in Hawaii; two sisters, Christina (Shane Easton) Maluchnik of Port Wentworth, Ga., and Mary Maluchnik of Port Allegany; a nephew, Daxtyn Easton and a niece, Amaya Easton of Port Wentworth; and step grandparents, Bob and Bonnie Whitsell of Eldred, and also many cousins who loved him.
At the family's request there will be no visitation and there will be a private memorial service held at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that memorials be made to the s Project.org
