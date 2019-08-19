|
KANE - Edward O. "Hooner" McDowell Jr., 82, of 22 New Jersey Ave., James City, passed away Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at his home after a brief illness.
Born April 11, 1937, in Lamont, he was a son of Edward and Marian Carlson McDowell. On June 30, 1962, at St. Callistus Church in Kane, he married Anna Sivak.
Before his retirement in 1999, Hooner worked at Kane Magnetics. After retirement, he worked at Forest Lawn Cemetery for several years.
Ed was an active outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, plowing snow, cutting grass and especially cutting his firewood. He truly enjoyed his family - especially his granddaughter and great-granddaughter who brought such joy to his life and always put a big smile on his face.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Anna, are a daughter, Kathy (Jay) Anderson of Kane; a granddaughter, Lacey (Zach) Myers of Lantz Corners; a great-granddaughter Rylee Myers; a sister, Barbara Hood Morris of Portersville; several sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Arthur McDowell.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc., where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor of St. Callistus, officiating. Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019