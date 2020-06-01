Edward Parris Sr.
SMETHPORT - Edward F. Parris Sr., 88, of Salamanca, N.Y., formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (May 26, 2020) in Absolut Care of Salamanca.
He was born July 26, 1931, in DuBois, a son of Joseph H. and Bertha M. Pierce Parris. He was first married to Mildred Kemp. He then married Sharon Stoltz, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Parris worked at the former Castle Restaurant of Olean before his retirement. After his retirement, he worked at small jobs for several local establishments in the Olean area.
Ed enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. He loved gluing them together when finished and framing them as art. He loved to construct picture frames and enjoyed his neighbors.
He was a member of the Eagles Club of Olean, frequented the State King in Olean and enjoyed visiting Taltys Irish Pub, also in Olean.
He is survived by one son, Edward F. (Darlene) Parris Jr. of Bradford; two grandsons, Joshua and Jared Parris, both of Bradford; one sister, Donna (Carl) Larkin of Port Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held from the home of Ed Jr. and Darlene on Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

Published in The Bradford Era on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
